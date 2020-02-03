Unhappy Kylian Mbappe Undermines Tuchel’s Authority at PSG

Problems often seem to occur before important games for Paris Saint-Germain.

Brazil star Neymar was ruled out of Champions League matches against Real Madrid and Manchester United because of injuries over the last two seasons. Now Kylian Mbappe is at the center of controversy only two weeks ahead of a crucial European meeting with Borussia Dortmund.

Usually praised for his down to earth attitude, frenetic pace and exciting dribbles, Mbappe showed a less attractive side this weekend at the Parc des Princes. He sulked.