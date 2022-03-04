Ukraine Crisis: Russia to Appeal Ban by FIFA and UEFA at CAS

The union said it would file one lawsuit against football's world and European governing bodies, demanding Russia's men's and women's national teams be allowed to compete.



Russia wants its national teams reinstated to play their men's World Cup play-off matches next month and the women's team once again included in this summer's Euro 2022 competition in England. RFU also said it could ask for the suspension of competitions they were originally scheduled to compete in if unsuccessful, a BBC report said.



"If Fifa and Uefa refuse such a procedure, a requirement will be put forward for the introduction of interim measures in the form of suspension of Fifa and Uefa decisions, as well as competitions in which Russian teams were supposed to participate," Russian football authorities said.



Russian club Spartak Moscow were also kicked out of the Europa League and their last-16 opponents RB Leipzig will advance to the quarter-finals.



A statement from Russian football authorities said it "believes that Fifa and Uefa did not have a legal basis when deciding on the removal of Russian teams".



"The Russian Football Union was also not given the right to present its position, which violated the fundamental right to defence," the statement continued. In addition, when making decisions, Fifa and Uefa did not take into account other possible options for action, except for the complete exclusion of participants from the competition from Russia," it said.



Both FIFA and UEFA intervened after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine last Thursday.