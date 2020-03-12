UEFA to Decide Fate of Euro 2020 & Champions League Next Week
UEFA will hold a crisis meeting next week as the coronavirus threat looms large over the Euro 2020 and the ongoing Champions League, which can force the postponement of both the competition.
All 55 national associations and club and player bodies will be taking part in the meeting. However, UEFA didn’t confirm the status of matches scheduled for Thursday or for next week.
Real Madrid will be playing Manchester City away from home in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie next Tuesday. But the Spanish club announced on Thursday that their squad has been placed in quarantine after one of the club's basketball players tested positive for the virus.
Meanwhile, Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for the virus. The Italian side are due to play host to Lyon in the Champions League next Tuesday.
Two Europa League last 16, first legs scheduled for Thursday and involving Italian clubs have been postponed. On Thursday, after Italy Spain also suspended domestic league matches to contain the outbreak.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )