UEFA to Decide Fate of Euro 2020 & Champions League Next Week

Real Madrid will be playing Manchester City away from home in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie next Tuesday. But the Spanish club announced on Thursday that their squad has been placed in quarantine after one of the club's basketball players tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for the virus. The Italian side are due to play host to Lyon in the Champions League next Tuesday.

Two Europa League last 16, first legs scheduled for Thursday and involving Italian clubs have been postponed. On Thursday, after Italy Spain also suspended domestic league matches to contain the outbreak.