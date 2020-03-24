UEFA Postpones Champions League Final, No Call Yet on New Dates
The UEFA Champions League 2020 final was scheduled for 30 May in Istanbul.
The UEFA Champions League 2020 final was scheduled for 30 May in Istanbul.(Photo: Twitter)

IANS
UEFA has formally postponed the Champions League final, slated to be held in May, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The final was scheduled for 30 May in Istanbul before the coronavirus pandemic forced the four remaining second-leg games on 17-18 March to be delayed indefinitely.

In a statement, UEFA has also announced that Women's Champions League final (scheduled for May 24 in Vienna, Austria) and Europa League final (due on May 27 in Gdansk, Poland) also stand postponed.

Last season, Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final of the UEFA Champions League to win their sixth European title.
(Photo: AP)
It, however, said that no decision regarding the rearranged dates has been made yet.

“No decision has yet been made on rearranged dates.”
UEFA statement

“The working group, established last week as a result of the conference call among the stakeholders of European football, which was chaired by UEFA President, Aleksander Ceferin, will analyse the options available,” the statement said.

"The group has already begun its examination of the calendar. Announcements will be made in due course,” the statement added.

