UEFA Postpones Champions League Final, No Call Yet on New Dates
UEFA has formally postponed the Champions League final, slated to be held in May, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement, UEFA has also announced that Women's Champions League final (scheduled for May 24 in Vienna, Austria) and Europa League final (due on May 27 in Gdansk, Poland) also stand postponed.
It, however, said that no decision regarding the rearranged dates has been made yet.
“The working group, established last week as a result of the conference call among the stakeholders of European football, which was chaired by UEFA President, Aleksander Ceferin, will analyse the options available,” the statement said.
"The group has already begun its examination of the calendar. Announcements will be made in due course,” the statement added.
