UEFA Open Proceedings Against FA for Crowd Trouble at EURO Final

European football's governing body, UEFA, has opened disciplinary proceedings against the English Football Association (FA) for not being able to control the invasion of the "field of play by its supporters" and the unruly behaviour of fans who clashed inside and outside the Wembley Stadium during the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.



Videos have surfaced showing England fans clashing with Italy's fans after the Azzurri won the Euro 2020 title on 11 July.



Hundreds of London Metropolitan's riot police personnel came down to London's West End after thousands of football fans roamed the streets post England's loss.