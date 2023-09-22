ADVERTISEMENT
UEFA Europa League Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast in India?

UEFA Europa League 2023 group stage matches started from 21 September. Details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Football
2 min read
UEFA Europa League 2023-24 Start Date, End Date, Groups, Fixtures, Venues, Live Streaming, and Telecast in India: The UEFA Europa League 2023-24 group stage started from Thursday, 21 September 2023. A total of 32 teams from various European leagues will compete in the 15th season of UEFA Champions League 2023–24 season.

It is significant to remember that all of the teams have been divided into eight groups, with four teams in each group. At the group stage, all the teams will participate in at least six matches. The best teams of the group stage will qualify for the knockout rounds.

The UEFA Europa League 2023-24 knockout matches will start in February 2024. The final will be played at the Dublin Arena on 22 May 2024.

UEFA Europa League 2023: List of Groups

This season's UEFA Europa League format is unchanged, with 32 teams divided into eight groups of four for the group stage. Following is the list of UEFA Europa League 2023-24 groups.

Group A: West Ham, Olympiacos, Freiburg, and TSC Backa Topola.

Group B: Ajax, Marseille, AEK Athens, and Brighton.

Group C: Rangers, Real Betis, Sparta Praha, and Aris Limassol.

Group D: Atlanta, Sporting CP, Sturm Graz, and Rakow.

Group E: Lask, Liverpool, Union SG, and Toulouse.

Group F: Rennes, Panathinaikos, Villarreal, and Maccabi Haifa.

Group G: Roma, Sheriff, Servette, and Slavia Praha.

Group H: Leverkusen, Molde, Qarabag, and Hacken.

UEFA Europa League 2023: Fixtures and Matches on 22 September 2023

Here is the list of matches and fixtures of UEFA Europa League 2023 on Friday, 22 September 2023.

Group A: West Ham and TSC Backa Topola

Group A: Olympiacos and Freiburg

Group B: Ajax and Marseille

Group B: Brighton and AEK Athens

Group C: Sparta Praha and Aris Limassol.

Group C: Rangers and Real Betis

Group D: Atlanta and Rakow

Group D: Sporting CP and Sturm Graz

Where To Watch the Live Streaming of UEFA Europa League 2023 in India?

The live streaming of UEFA Europa League 2023 matches will be available on SonyLIV app and website in India.

When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of UEFA Europa League 2023 in India?

The UEFA Europa League 2023 matches will be live telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

