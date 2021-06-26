UEFA Euro 2020 Round of 16: When & Where to Watch Knockouts Live
After the completion of the group stage, the knockout stages of the UEFA Euro 2020 begin on 26 June, Saturday.
After being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 16th edition of the UEFA Euro kicked off on June 11 with matches taking place in 11 major European cities. Following two weeks of group stage action, eight teams have been knocked out — Turkey, Russia, North Macedonia, Scotland, Poland, Hungary, Finland, and Slovakia.
The group stages concluded on Wednesday and 24 teams have finally been whittled down to 16 nations for the knockout stages of the tournament. There are lots of exciting clashes lined up as England lock horns with Germany at Wembley, while Wales will fancy their chances of reaching the quarter-finals as they square off against Denmark in Amsterdam. Another highly-anticipated tie sees Belgium take on Portugal.
Euro 2020 Round of 16 Fixtures
- 26 June 2021, Saturday
Wales vs Denmark — 9:30 PM IST, Amsterdam
- 27 June 2021, Sunday
Italy vs Austria — 12:30 AM IST, London
Netherlands vs Czech Republic — 9:30 PM IST, Budapest
- 28 June 2021, Monday
Belgium vs Portugal — 12:30 AM IST, Seville
Croatia vs Spain — 9:30 PM IST, Copenhagen
- 29 June 2021, Tuesday
France vs Switzerland — 12:30 AM IST, Bucharest
England vs Germany — 9:30 PM IST, London
- 30 June 2021, Wednesday
Sweden vs Ukraine — 12:30 AM IST, Glasgow
Where to watch UEFA EURO 2020 live on TV in India?
UEFA Euro 2020 will be live telecast in India by Sony Sports Network. It can be watched live on four TV channels: Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, and Sony Six.
Where to watch UEFA EURO 2020 live online?
UEFA Euro 2020 can be livestreamed on Sony Liv OTT platform.
