UEFA Champions League: When and Where to Watch Quarter-finals
The Champions League 2020/21 matches of the quarter-final first legs will be contested on Wednesday & Thursday.
The UEFA Champions League is in the quarter-final stages now and for the first time since the 2004/05 season, there is no Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi in the mix.
In the quarterfinals, some of the heavyweights include Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Real Madrid and PSG.
On the menu is a repeat of the 2018 Champions League final wherein Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will take on thirteen-time champions Real Madrid.
FC Porto, 2004 winners, are joined by reigning champions Bayern Munich, last season's runners-up Paris Saint Germain (PSG), and Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.
Fixtures
- April 7, 2021, Wednesday
Real Madrid vs Liverpool – 12:30 AM IST, Estadio Alfredo di Stefano, Madrid, Spain
Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund – 12:30 AM IST, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England
- April 8, Thursday
Bayern Munich vs PSG – 12:30 AM IST, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany
Porto vs Chelsea – 12:30 AM IST, Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Seville, Spain
Champions League Quarterfinals 2nd leg schedule and kick-off timings
- April 14, Wednesday
PSG vs Bayern Munich – 12:30 AM IST, Parc des Princes, Paris, France
Chelsea vs Porto – 12:30 AM IST, Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Seville, Spain
- April 15, Thursday
Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City – 12:30 AM IST, BVB Stadion, Dortmund, Germany
Liverpool vs Real Madrid – 12:30 AM IST, Anfield, Liverpool, England
- Where can I watch UEFA Champions League on TV?
UEFA Champions League can be watched on Sony TEN 2/HD.
- How can I watch UEFA Champions League clash online?
UEFA Champions League clash will be telecasted LIVE on SonyLiv.
