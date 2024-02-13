UEFA Champions League Round 16 Schedule: How & Where To Watch UCL Matches Online

The Round 16 matches of UEFA Champions League will commence from today on Wednesday, 14 February 2024. On the opening day, fans will be excited to witness some nail biting clashes such as RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid, and Copenhagen vs Manchester City. The Round 16 matches of the ongoing Champions League 2023-24 season will conclude on 13 March with a second leg fixture between Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan.

UEFA Champions League officially kicked off from 19 September 2023 and will end on 1 June 2024. In the current season of UCL, 32 teams from the top football leagues in Europe competed over six matchdays for a spot in the round of 16. These teams were split into eight groups. Each group's top two teams advanced to the knockout stage.

Let us check out the UEFA Champions League 2023 Round 16 full schedule, match dates, timing, venue, live streaming, telecast, and more.