Atletico Madrid Knock Liverpool Out of Champions League

Anfield was rocking. Jurgen Klopp was beating his chest and punching the air. Another famous comeback was on for Liverpool in the Champions League.

One error from their backup goalkeeper saw it all come crashing down for the titleholders on Wednesday.

When Adrian received the ball at his feet seven minutes into extra time, Liverpool had just gone 2-0 ahead on the night and 2-1 up on aggregate against Atletico Madrid in the round of 16. The Reds just needed to keep their composure to see the game through.