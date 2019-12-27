Alexander-Arnold Leads Liverpool to 13-Point Lead Over Leicester

If Leicester had any hope of repeating its remarkable 5,000-1 title triumph from 2016, it surely ended with this first home loss of the season.

"The big thing that Liverpool have is confidence, having won competitions," Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said. "They have got that feeling there now, the squad is very strong, and they will be hard to shift in the second part of the season."

And unlike when Rodgers was Liverpool manager in 2013-14, this is surely a title that can't get away from the club trying for so long to land a 19th English championship — and the first in the post-1992 Premier League era.

"I can write the story myself: 'Never before in the history of British football has a team had a bigger lead and lost the lead,'" Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said. "That sounds in my ear negative so why should we think about that?"

There was no doubting the significance of the occasion to Leicester, which turbo-charged a 10-match prematch build-up.

From cannons exploding fire to a light show, Leicester raised the tension. It just couldn't manage a shot in the first half in a meek surrender when the defensive high line was exposed and Liverpool relished launching counterattacks.

If you are looking for a breakthrough, you look to Alexander-Arnold.

A cross was delivered with such precision in the 31st that either Mohamed Salah or Firmino could have got on the end of it. It was the Brazilian who soared highest to power in the header.