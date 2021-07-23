Tokyo Olympics: Richarlison Hat-Trick Helps Brazil Defeat Germany

Several members of South Africa's football team, including players, have tested positive for Covid-19, forcing the team into observing quarantine. Head coach David Notoane told the post-match press conference that the team has been affected but he was proud of the performance of the team and is looking forward to the next game,reports Xinhua.



In another Group A match, French defenders were unable to stop the skillful Mexicans by conceding four goals in the second half, only to make the score 4-1 through a penalty kick by captain Andre-Pierre Gignac.



In Group C, title favourite Spain encountered a staunch defense from Egypt as the match ended in a goalless draw. Even worse for the European side was an early exit of Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos in the first half due to injury. In a later match of Group C, Australia shocked 10-man Argentina 2-0.



In Group B, Chris Wood's lone goal in the second half was enough to propel New Zealand to a 1-0 win over South Korea, while Romania beat Honduras 1-0, with the only goal of the game coming in the first half through an own goal.



In another Group D match, AC Milan player Franck Kessie scored a winner and Cote d'Ivoire beat Saudi Arabia 2-1.