Time for Equality in Sport Is Now: US Women's Football Team Show the Way

In India, politics and governance remain steep hurdles. There is barely any space for scientific argument or player power. The BCCI maintains absolute control over its contracted national players and domestic cricketers dare not speak, if they covet selection even at the state level. Even a seasoned cricketer like Mithali remains guarded in her words, despite playing at the highest level for more than two decades.

While Sania has always been a firm advocate of equality, some of the other tennis players fear speaking out for retribution from the AITA. The federation uses its power to select the Indian team to various competitions as a stick at every opportunity. Even some of the senior stars such as Mahesh Bhupathi and Rohan Bopanna have not been spared their wrath for speaking out of turn. No wonder the other aspiring women players barely even speak.

With over a century of remunerative sports data to pursue, it is evident that women are fighting a grim battle. And it is perhaps not even worth their time, which is just as precious as that of a man, if not more. That is not to say that these small victories do not matter.

Clearly, there is a need and evident value for women to persist and build on the decades of effort to reclaim their rightful place in sport and its rewarding ecosystem. However, in a constantly evolving world, there is also a dire need for women to write their own script, and to chart a new course, that is entirely of their own making. The USWNT has turned over another important leaf in the equal pay debate, but even more importantly, has underlined the importance for women to organise this debate on their own terms.

The time is ripe for women athletes to design their sport and determine its governance. Indulge the fans and engage with them on their own terms. For women to shape the narrative and own the debate, they need to organise and market their own sport. There is no other sustainable alternative to defeat the patriarchal machinations that seek to constantly diminish the place of women in sport.

The time is now.