‘This Isn’t Good Enough’: Solskjaer’s Man United Loses Again
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows how badly he's doing at Manchester United. However, the manager can't seem to find any solutions.
“When you're at Man United there's always going to be criticism,” Solskjaer said after a 2-0 loss to Burnley on Wednesday.
“We can't do anything but hold our hands up and say, 'This isn't good enough for this club'," he said.
United seemed helpless as Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez scored either side of halftime.
“The boys have given everything they've got,” Solskjaer said on BT Sport television.
"They are experiencing this period for the first time in their lives, some of them,” he added.
That might not be up to Solskjaer, though, after a night when fans turned on the owning Glazer family with abusive chants.
“Stand up if you hate Glazers," was one of the milder chants against the Americans, who have owned the club since 2005.
Solskjaer was brought in by United to succeed Jose Mourinho in December 2018 seemingly on the basis of being a former title-winning player under Alex Ferguson.
His managerial experience in the Premier League amounted to being relegated with Cardiff in 2014.
“We're fifth in the table, but of course we work every day with these boys to improve and get us performing better than this. We're looking to improve, definitely,” Solskjaer said.
