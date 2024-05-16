‘There Will Be a Huge Gap To Fill Now’: Bhaichung Bhutia on Chhetri’s Retirement

The skipper is India’s all-time top scorer and the most capped player for the national side. He is also the third highest scorer for the National team among active players only behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

"There are few players without whom the sport is left poorer. Sunil Chhetri is one. We are lucky to have him play for India. it is not over yet. He still has to lead us against Kuwait and win it for us, to make the most fond farewell for Sunil and for Indian football. He is an icon, legend. For him Indian football has benefitted in many ways. Wish him the best," said Kalyan Chaubey, president of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).