Sunil Chhetri’s Goal Helps Bengaluru Win Against Chennaiyin 

The second period started with a flurry of fouls, freekicks and yellow cards. Rafael Crivellaro, Suresh Wangjam and Reagan Singh went into the book early on while both teams wasted freekicks from good positions. In the 54th minute, Vanspaul lunged into Silva inside the box and the referee pointed to the spot. Chhetri found the bottom right corner with an inch-perfect kick that went in despite Kaith going the right way.

Bengaluru nearly had their second in the 60th minute when a powerful long-ranger from Delgado looked to be going in. Kaith, however, got the slightest of touches to it, diverting the ball from its path.

Laszlo responded to the goal by throwing on Fatkhullo Fatkhulloev and the Tajik nearly scored the equaliser, unleashing a volley off Jerry's cross only for Bengaluru goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to block it. Chennaiyin thought they had a penalty in the 69th minute after Crivellaro's header struck Kuruniyan's hand on the way out. But referee Rahul Kumar Gupta instead pointed to a corner.