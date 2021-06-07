Chhetri Goals Give India Win vs Bangladesh in Asian Cup Qualifier

Indian captain Sunil Chhetri yet again led by example as Igor Stimac’s saw off a resolute and well drilled Bangladesh 2-0 in Doha in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers.

Chhetri’s goals helped India register their first win of the stage and were also the first two goals they scored from open play. Chhetri’s goals also made him the first Indian footballer to score an international goal in 3 different decades.