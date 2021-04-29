Sunil Chhetri Thanks ‘Real Life Captains’ of India’s COVID Fight

Sunil Chhetri, the Indian football captain, has expressed his gratitude towards the unsung COVID warriors who are travelling the extra mile to help the people in need.

In a heartfelt video posted on Twitter, Chhetri thanked the volunteers and urged others to contribute in whatever capacity they can. Not only did he acknowledge the efforts of these ‘real-life heroes’ but also gave them access to his Twitter account to amplify COVID resources.

The Indian skipper paid homage to the gallant men and women who are risking their lives to save others. ‘’Our country is going through difficult times. The pain, the suffering, the loss all around us is depressing and tragic. Amidst all of this, there are so many of us who have come forward to help each other and help complete strangers.’’ he said.