Striker Charged by FA Over Allegedly Anti-Semitic Twitter post

Port Vale forward Tom Pope is facing a fresh ban relating to his use of social media after he wrote an allegedly anti-Semitic post on Twitter.

The 34-year-old has already served two one-game suspensions this season over his online activity.

In tweets sent in early January Pope, having been asked to "predict the WWIII result", wrote, "We invade Iran then Cuba then North Korea then the Roth(s)childs are crowned champions of every bank on the planet."

Pope later deleted the tweet and insisted he was unaware it could be perceived as anti-Semitic, but the post became the subject of both Football Association and club investigations.