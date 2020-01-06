Statue of Zlatan Ibrahimovic Overturned in Malmo

After weeks of vandalism, the statue of Zlatan Ibrahimovic has finally been overturned.

The 500-kilogram monument, which is located outside Malmo's soccer stadium, was cut off at the feet, causing it to topple over onto a wire fence overnight Sunday.

A dark Sweden soccer t-shirt was draped over the statue's face.

Ibrahimovic, who recently joined Italian side AC Milan , angered fans of his boyhood club, Malmo, in November when he bought a stake in one of its Swedish title rivals, Hammarby, and outlined his desire to make the Stockholm-based team "the best in Scandinavia".