ATK-Mohun Bagan Merger ‘Momentous’ for Bengal Football: Ganguly
Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly, who is also a hardcore football fan, believes the merger of Kolkata-based Indian Super League (ISL) franchise ATK and I-League heavyweight Mohun Bagan is a "momentous partnership for Bengal football".
He said both the clubs will be torchbearers of the advancement of Indian football.
On Thursday, the RPSG Group, which owns and runs ATK, acquired majority shareholding in Mohun Bagan Football Club (India) Private Limited. Mohun Bagan will now play as ATK-Mohun Bagan in next year's ISL.
Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia has also hailed the merger but opined that ATK should keep the 130-year-old club's jersey and logo to reap the rewards of their legacy.
"It's good that Mohun Bagan is getting a good buyer but I think the colour and name has to be kept and the logo. Their history is very rich. It's good that RPSG Group is buying it, they are a very professional company,” said the former Mohun Bagan footballer.
"In fact, I had advised Sanjiv Goenka to buy Mohun Bagan and run the club together. That was the first time I told it to them. There was some issue with pricing and ATK felt it was a bit too much," said Bhutia.
The acquired football club will have brand names of ATK and Mohun Bagan. The RPSG Group will become 80 per cent majority shareholder while Mohun Bagan Football Club (India) Private Limited will own the remaining 20 per cent stake.
