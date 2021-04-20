Sony Network to Broadcast Copa America 2021 in India

The first group consisting of Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay, and Bolivia will play their matches in Argentina while the second group comprising of Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela, will play their share of matches in Colombia. The first match of Copa America 2021 will be played between 14-time champions Argentina and Chile on June 14 in Buenos Aires.

The Copa America is the oldest football competition of national teams in the world. This will be the 47th edition of this prestigious competition organised by South America's football ruling body CONMEBOL. The Copa America 2021 will likely feature world-class footballers like Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, Dani Alves, Gabriel Jesus, James Rodriguez, Roberto Firmino, Pablo Dybala, Sergio Aguero and Luis Suarez among others.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head -- Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited said: "With this acquisition, we will be presenting our viewers the best of international football from Europe to South America through the months of June and July. From Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe in the UEFA UERO 2020 to Lionel Messi and Neymar in the Copa America 2021, our football calendar will showcase the best football players and teams from across the world."