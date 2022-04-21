Shaun Wright-Phillips Talks Dealing With Racism, Kevin de Bruyne & Phil Foden

City’s first Premier League title came in the year 2011/12, when a certain Sergio Aguero, broke the hearts of Manchester United fans, with a winner in the final seconds of the title race. Wright-Phillips, who was on the opposite team, Queens Park Rangers on that fateful day of 13 May, 2012, said that the iconic goal set the pace for Man City, paving the way for their domination in recent years.

Kun Aguero, who won 5 Premier League titles at Man City, finished his career at the Etihad with a record 260 goals from 390 games. The Argentine was recently also inducted in the Premier League Hall of Fame as well.

“(Sergio) Aguero’s goal was very important because of the timing. If that doesn’t happen, then maybe years down the line, things turn out completely different. That kind of set the pace and belief that now we can do this over and over again.”

“The time that he did it, it was immaculate, I remember playing in that game, and the last person we wanted the chance to fall to is Kun Aguero, because he is cold as ice. City lift the trophy and it was massive,” Wright-Phillips recalled.

When asked about what he found most special in players like Kevin de Bruyne and the young Phil Foden, the former England man explained that both never second guess their abilities.

“With Kevin de Bruyne, whatever he sees, he can do, he doesn’t question it and never second guesses, believes in his ability. More times than not, it will always work out. He’s there to create chances and its fantastic that he does that.”

“With Foden, he’s a different class, people underestimate how quick Foden actually is. When you think you have the ball, he already knows you can’t get the ball and that’s when skips around you, and once he does that, he’s away,” Wright-Phillips said.