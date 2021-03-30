Aguero to Leave Man City at the End of the Season After 10 Years
Aguero joined Man City from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and scored 257 goals in 384 games.
Ace Argentina striker Sergio Aguero said he was “proud” of his time at Manchester City after announcing that he will be leaving the club at the end of the on-going season.
Aguero had joined Man City from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has 257 goals in 384 games since, making him their record goal-scorer. One of the highlights of his period is the dramatic injury time winning goal as they edged local rivals Manchester United to the 2012 Premier League.
“When a cycle comes to an end, many sensations arise,” he posted on social media.
“A huge sense of satisfaction and pride remains in me for having played with Manchester City for a whole ten seasons - unusual for a professional player this day and age. I will continue to give it my utmost for the rest of the season to win more titles and bring more joy to the fans,” he added.
In a club statement, City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said he would reserve any farewell speeches until Aguero leaves, but revealed he had commissioned a statue of the striker.
“Sergio’s contribution to Manchester City over the last 10 years cannot be overstated,” Al Mubarak said.
“This is not yet the moment for farewell words and speeches. There is still much to achieve,” he said with City in the running for their first ever Champions League and hot favourites to win the Premier League.
“In the meantime, it gives me great pleasure to announce that we will be commissioning an artist to create a statue of Sergio to live at the Etihad Stadium,” he added.
The 32-year-old contracted COVID-19 in January after a season already ravaged by injury and he has played 14 games for City this term, scoring three times.
Aguero missed the end of last season and the start of the current campaign after undergoing knee surgery last June.
Since then he has had another lay-off after suffering a hamstring injury in October.
City coach Pep Guardiola said last week he may not be able to give Sergio Aguero much time on the pitch before his contract expires.
(with AFP Inputs)
