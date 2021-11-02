Sergio Aguero Out for At Least 3 Months After Heart Tests
Sergio Aguero suffered chest pain during the game against Alaves.
Barcelona forward Sergio Aguero will be out of action for three months, at least after suffering chest pains against Alaves on Saturday. Aguero had received treatment on the field of play for several minutes.
The 33-year-old had cardiological tests in hospital and will be monitored while receiving treatment from now on.
The club said: "During the next three months, the effectiveness of treatment will be evaluated in order to determine his recovery process."
On social media, Aguero said he was "well and in good spirits to face the recovery process".
The former Manchester City striker had made only his second start for Barcelona after sustaining an injury in pre-season.
He joined the Spanish giants on a two-year deal in the summer after a 10-year spell at City, during which he became the club's all-time leading scorer with 260 goals in 390 games.
Speaking before Barca's Champions League match away to Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday, caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan said: "I talked to him and he's calm. He's confined to his room but, considering the situation, he's calm."
