Sergio Aguero Becomes Premier League’s Highest Overseas Scorer

In bagging a 12th Premier League hat-trick, Aguero surpassed the 11 of Alan Shearer with whom he had shared the record in the Premier League.

City's emphatic victory, in which Riyad Mahrez also scored twice and Gabriel Jesus once, meant they have now moved above Leicester City and have trimmed Liverpool's lead to 14 points, although Liverpool have played a game less.

Aguero is the club's record scorer and now needs only one more to reach 250 for the Blues in all competitions.