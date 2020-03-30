Scrap Premier League if Not Completed by June: Harry Kane
Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, England captain Harry Kane has said that the Premier League season should be scrapped if it cannot be completed by the end of June.
All football competition in England is suspended until at least 30 April due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed over 33,000 lives till now across the world.
Speaking to Sky Sports pundit and former Spurs player Jamie Redknapp on Instagram Live, the Tottenham striker said: "Playing into July or August and pushing next season back, I don't see too much benefit in that. Obviously I don't know too much about behind the scenes and financially.”
"If the season is not completed by the end of June, we need to look at the options and just look forward to next season," he added.