SAFF Women’s Championship: Blue Tigresses Reach Semis Despite Loss to Bangladesh

Bangladesh had the early impetus, and took the lead in the 12th minute, when Sarkar threaded a ball through to Shopna, who slotted in between two defenders, and sent it past the keeper, to put her side in the lead.

India had their first chance of the game on the 19th minute when Anju Tamang earned a free-kick 22 yards from goal. Youngster Priyangka Devi stepped up to the dead ball but curled it just wide of the woodwork.

Minutes later, Sarkar doubled Bangladesh's lead, as she darted into the Indian box from the left flank and finished past the keeper.