ADVERTISEMENT

Russian Clubs Banned From 2022-23 Champions League

In February, UEFA had suspended Russian clubs and national team from participating "until further notice".

Soumya Bontra
Published
Football
1 min read
Russian Clubs Banned From 2022-23 Champions League
i

European football's governing body UEFA has banned Russia clubs from participating in the 2022-23 Champions League and also other European tournaments.

In a statement released by the body, they said, "Russia will have no affiliated clubs participating in UEFA club competitions in the 2022/23 seasons."

This decision comes after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, after which Russian clubs and national team were suspended until further notice by UEFA in February.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

Russia-Ukraine War: Jaishankar Is Talking Tough, But Can India Afford That?

Russia-Ukraine War: Jaishankar Is Talking Tough, But Can India Afford That?

Russian team's exclusion from the Women's European Championship was also announced. Portugal, the opponent who were defeated by Russia in the qualifying play-offs of Euro 2022, will now compete in the tournament instead of Russia, in Group C.

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×