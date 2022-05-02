Russian Clubs Banned From 2022-23 Champions League
In February, UEFA had suspended Russian clubs and national team from participating "until further notice".
European football's governing body UEFA has banned Russia clubs from participating in the 2022-23 Champions League and also other European tournaments.
In a statement released by the body, they said, "Russia will have no affiliated clubs participating in UEFA club competitions in the 2022/23 seasons."
This decision comes after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, after which Russian clubs and national team were suspended until further notice by UEFA in February.
Russian team's exclusion from the Women's European Championship was also announced. Portugal, the opponent who were defeated by Russia in the qualifying play-offs of Euro 2022, will now compete in the tournament instead of Russia, in Group C.
