Ronaldo’s Twin Strikes Power Portugal to Win, France Pip Germany  

When Cristiano Ronaldo stepped onto the pitch in Portugal's Euro 2020 opener against Hungary on Tuesday, history had already been made -- the 36-year-old became the first player to appear at five editions of the European Championship. But it was not the only record he set that day -- the double he hit in Portugal's 3-0 win made him the all-time top-scorer in competition history, breaking away from French legend Michel Platini to stand alone at the top with 11 Euro goals.



“It was essential to start on the right note in order to gain confidence,” said Ronaldo. “Now, we have to continue and win the next game.”