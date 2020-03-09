Ronaldinho ‘Didn’t Know’ Passport Was Fake, Says His Lawyer
Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho did not deliberately use a fake passport and should be released by authorities in Paraguay, his lawyer said.
Their Brazilian lawyer Sergio Queiroz said he would ask for the pair to be released and allowed to return to their home country when they next appear before a judge on Monday.
Queiroz said that prosecutors had agreed that the footballer had acted in good faith and the decision by a judge to order their detention was unwarranted.
Ronaldinho, considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, was the star of Brazil's 2002 World Cup win and played for Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Barcelona, among others.
Hours later, when the passports were determined to be fake, investigators raided the room Ronaldinho was staying in and seized the brothers' identity cards and travel documents.
Ronaldinho said the passports had been given him by people who had invited him to attend conferences sponsored by charities working with disadvantaged children.
