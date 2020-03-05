Ronaldinho Arrested for Alleged Passport Fraud in Paraguay
Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto Assis have been arrested in the Paraguayan capital for allegedly entering the country with false passports.
Ronaldinho (39) and Roberto de Assis (49) were detained after police raided their presidential suite at the Resort Yacht and Golf Club, around 15km south of Asuncion, late on Wednesday.
"I respect his sports popularity, but the law needs to be respected no matter who you are," said Acevedo.
Acevedo said an investigation was ‘ongoing’, adding that more information would be shared with the public at a press conference later in the day.
The brothers arrived in Paraguay on Wednesday morning to participate in a children's charity campaign and to publicise a new book about Ronaldinho's career.
The pair recovered the passports last September - effectively ending a 10-month foreign travel ban - upon accepting a million-dollar fine for building a fishing platform without environmental permits.
Ronaldinho retired from football in 2018 after a career that included a World Cup triumph in 2002 and two FIFA World Player of the Year awards.
