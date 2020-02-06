Lewandowski Scores Twice as Bayern Enter Quarters of German Cup
Robert Lewandowski scored two goals to take his season tally to 35 as Bayern Munich came from behind to beat Hoffenheim 4-3 on Wednesday and reach the quarter-finals of German Cup.
Bayern is back on target to win the German domestic double again this season after retaking the lead in the Bundesliga on Saturday. It is the favourite in the Cup too.
However, the win over Hoffenheim was marred by defensive errors which could prove costly if repeated against Bayern's title rival Leipzig in the league on Sunday.
Four minutes later, it was the turn of Hoffenheim's Benjamin Hubner to score an own goal by deflecting a cross past the goalkeeper with his knee to make it 1-1.
Thomas Muller put Bayern into the lead in the 20th minute off a cross from David Alaba.
Hoffenheim wasted a string of second-half chances, but Moanes Dabbur took advantage of mix-ups in Bayern's defence to score two late goals which left Bayern under pressure. Dabbur's second came from a rebound after Bayern's Benjamin Pavard smashed the ball against his own post.
Stuttgart's goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow completely mistimed a punch at a corner and deflected the ball into his own net to give Leverkusen the lead in the 71st.
Bredlow was partly to blame for Leverkusen's second 12 minutes later, fumbling a rebound into the path of Lucas Alario, who made it 2-0. Stuttgart hit back with a goal from Silas Wamangituka in the 85th but Leverkusen clung on to win.
Saarbrucken had to win a regional cup competition last year just to qualify for the German Cup and has since beaten three teams from higher divisions, including Bundesliga side Cologne in the second round.
Union Berlin narrowly avoided extra time against fourth-tier Verl, taking a 1-0 win when Robert Andrich scored in the 85th minute. It's the first time Union has reached the quarter-final stage since 2001, when it lost the final to Schalke.
