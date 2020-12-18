Lewandowski Beats Ronaldo, Messi to FIFA Best Men’s Player Award

Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski on Thursday beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to win The Best FIFA Men's Player award. Manchester City and England defender Lucy Bronze, meanwhile won the The Best FIFA Women's player award. The award ceremony was a virtual event due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both players are winning the award for the first time in their careers. While Bronze is the fifth player to win the award that has been won by a different player each year in the women's category since it was conferred to USA's Carli Lloyd, Lewandowski is the third to win the award after Ronaldo, Messi and Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric.