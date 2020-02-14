Real Sociedad Take 2-1 Lead Over Mirandés in Copa Del Rey Semis

Real Sociedad beat second-division club Mirandés 2-1 at home Thursday, 13 February in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal.

Mikel Oyarzabal put Sociedad in front in the ninth minute from the penalty spot.

But Mirandés outplayed the hosts for long stretches and equalized in the 41st through striker Matheus Aias. However, Martin Odegaard restored Sociedad’s advantage before halftime.