‘We’re Not Here For a Walk’, Zinedine Zidane Says of Super Cup

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said his team is solely focused on lifting the Spanish Super Cup trophy ahead of this week's revamped four-team competition taking place in Saudi Arabia.

"We're not coming here for a walk," Zidane said at a news conference Tuesday, on the eve of his team's semi-final against Copa del Rey holders Valencia in Jeddah.

"It's the first edition in Saudi Arabia and the competition is a great hope. It's an important competition and we want to give our all to play a good match tomorrow (Wednesday)," said Zidane.