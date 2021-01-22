Real Madrid Coach Zinedine Zidane Tests Positive for COVID-19
Zidane, who will go into self-isolation, will be absent from the Spanish champions trip to Alaves this weekend.
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for COVID-19, the club confirmed on Friday. Zidane, who will go into immediate self-isolation, will be absent from the Spanish champions trip to Alaves this weekend.
A club statement said: "Real Madrid announces its coach Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for COVID-19."
He will have to isolate for at least 10 days and will only be able to join the team once he has a negative test. Madrid have not revealed whether the former World Cup winner is asymptomatic.
Zidane will only be allowed to return to the club facilities whenever he returns a negative test. Zidane was on the bench in Madrid's shocking 2-1 extra-time loss at Alcoyano that saw the team eliminated in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey.
Earlier in the month, Zidane had to self isolate briefly after he after being in contact with a person who has tested positive for Covid-19.
