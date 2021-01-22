Real Madrid Coach Zinedine Zidane Tests Positive for COVID-19  

He will have to isolate for at least 10 days and will only be able to join the team once he has a negative test. Madrid have not revealed whether the former World Cup winner is asymptomatic.

Zidane will only be allowed to return to the club facilities whenever he returns a negative test. Zidane was on the bench in Madrid's shocking 2-1 extra-time loss at Alcoyano that saw the team eliminated in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey.

Earlier in the month, Zidane had to self isolate briefly after he after being in contact with a person who has tested positive for Covid-19.