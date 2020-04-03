Punish Those Who Attacked Healthcare Workers: Bhaichung Bhutia

Former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to punish the people who had attacked a team of healthcare workers in Indore and also pointed out the lack of testing kits in Sikkim to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two women doctors were injured on Wednesday when a five-member team of health officials was pelted with stones by a mob in Taatpatti Bakhal area, Indore, prompting nationwide outrage.

"I request @narendramodi to take strict action against the attackers who struck the doctors on the frontlines of the COVID-19 in Indore," Bhutia wrote in a letter in his twitter handle.