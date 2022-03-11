PSG Ownership Unhappy With Neymar; Want Brazilian to Leave: Report
Neymar joined PSG in 2017 from Barcelona for a record 222 million Euros as transfer fee.
The Brazilian superstar forward Neymar was meant to be the centre of Paris Saint Germain’s project of bringing home the UEFA Champions League, however, that is a prize that continues to be elusive for the French side.
In the ongoing season, they squandered a 2-0 lead against Real Madrid, as a Karim Benzema hat-trick knocked them out of the competition.
Now, according to various reports, PSG’s ownership are unhappy with Neymar. After the match at the Santiago Bernabeu, it was reported that Neymar and PSG goal-keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had to be separated as scuffle broke out, with one blaming the other for the defeat.
According to journalist Romain Molina, PSG want to get rid of Neymar.
Reports suggest that the PSG owners feel that all the issues surrounding Neymar do not balance out how much he costed in 2017. Neymar’s injuries, his many problems out of the pitch are just among the few things which get added to the fact that the club are yet to win the Champions League since the Brazilian moved from Barcelona.
Neymar had costed PSG a whopping GBP 198 million, breaking into pieces all transfer records before that. The forward is signed on till 2025, on a deal reportedly worth GBP 554,000-per-week.
The 30-year-old has still scored 91 goals in 135 appearances but he hasn't been able to turn PSG into European champions.
Earlier this season, Neymar was joined by his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi, and together the duo play in forward line along with Kylian Mbappe.
(With Inputs from Marca)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.