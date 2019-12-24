EPL at Winter Break: Vardy Stars but Liverpool Primed to Win Title

World champion, European champion … English champion?

Liverpool's players are sweeping all before them as they seek to restore the team's status from the 1970s and '80s as football's pre-eminent force at club level.

But there's one trophy they really want. One trophy that keeps slipping from their grasp. One trophy that hasn't been in the cabinet at Anfield since 1990.

Surely this is Liverpool's season to end its wait for the English league championship and be champion for the first time in the Premier League era (starting 1992).