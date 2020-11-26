‘Maestro of Football’: PM Modi Condoles Passing of Diego Maradona
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 26 November, condoled the death of football legend Diego Maradona.
i
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 26 November, condoled the death of football legend Diego Maradona.
"Throughout his career, he gave us some of the best sporting moments on the football field. His untimely demise has saddened us all,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!