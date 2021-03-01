Barcelona Officials & Ex Prez Arrested in Raid at Stadium: Reports

The Spanish media have said that the operation was related to last year’s ‘Barcagate,’ in which club officials were accused of launching a smear campaign on social media against current and former players who were critical of the club and then-president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Bartomeu, current chief executive Òscar Grau, and Barcelona’s head of legal services, Román Gómez Pontí have been arrested on suspicion of “unfair administration, corruption between individuals and money laundering,” according to The Guardian.

A spokesman for the local police also confirmed to ESPN that "arrests are taking place but we cannot give names. We are in the process of carrying out an operation at the moment with agents from the financial crimes unit."

The club had denied the allegations regarding the smear campaign and and rescinded their contract with I3 Ventures, the company behind the social media accounts.

An external audit by PricewaterhouseCoopers later had also given Barcelona the clean chit and found that the club did not pay an inflated price for a number of services with I3, absolving the club of any corruption on a financial level.

The local police however reopened the case last year and had raided the stadium in June as well

Bartomeu and his board of directors resigned last year amid fallout from the controversy surrounding Lionel Messi. The club has been mired in political turmoil and debt prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

(With Inputs from ESPN, The Guardian and AP)