Pogba Belongs to Manchester United, Not Raiola, Insists Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola that it is the club who will decide the French World Cup winner's future.

Pogba's long-time representative has been at loggerheads with the United hierarchy in recent years and angered the Red Devils once more this week by casting fresh doubt on where Pogba will be next season.

Raiola revealed on Thursday that he has already had discussions with Juventus sporting director Pavel Nedved about a possible return to the Italian champions from where Pogba re-joined United for a £89m pound fee in the summer of 2016.