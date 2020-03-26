Cristiano Ronaldo is World’s Best Footballer at This Moment: Pele
Brazilian football great Pele has described Cristiano Ronaldo as the world's best contemporary footballer, rating the Juventus forward ahead of Barcelona's Lionel Messi.
But the 79-year-old believes neither Ronaldo nor Messi are as good as he was during a celebrated career with Santos, the New York Cosmos and Brazil.
The former Brazil No. 10 also cited Zico, Ronaldinho, Ronaldo Nazario, Franz Beckenbauer and Johan Cruyff in his list of all-time favourite players. He did not mention former Argentina forward Diego Maradona, widely regarded as Pele's only rival for the title of the greatest player in history.
Pele is the only footballer to win three World Cups, and scored over 1,000 goals in a professional career that spanned 22 years.
