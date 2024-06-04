Patrice Evra Joins Sony Sports Network’s Studio Show for Euro 2024 Live Coverage

Leading broadcaster, Sony Sports Network is thrilled to announce former France football team captain Patrice Evra as one of the expert panellists for their live coverage of the biggest football tournament of this year - UEFA Euro 2024. Evra will join the eminent panel of experts on their flagship studio show Football Extraaa during the UEFA Euro 2024 to enrich the experience of the viewers with their excellent analysis of each of the matches.

The ‘Home of Football in India’ – Sony Sports Network will broadcast the much-anticipated UEFA EURO 2024 LIVE across Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD, Sony Ten 5 SD & HD.