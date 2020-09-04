‘Pak Hockey Team Cheered for India at 1962 Asiad’s Football Final’

"The substitution rule was yet to be introduced in football then, and hence, we had to play one-man down for most of the match. The terrific trio of Chuni-PK-Balaram was on target and we edged past Thailand by a whopping 4-1 margin," Ghosh narrated.

"Rahim-saab (Syed Rahim, coach) knew his players like the back of his hand. He knew how to bring the best out of a certain player. After Jarnail got injured, he switched me from right-back to centre-back (central defender) and I lived up to his expectations.

"Since then, I have always played as a centre-back for the Blue Tigers till I hung my boots.

"His other masterstroke was to bring a heavily bandaged Jarnail Singh back against South Vietnam in the semi-final. But not as a defender, rather as a centre-forward. Everyone got stunned but Jarnail scored in back-to-back games," he added.