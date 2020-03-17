Over One-Third of Valencia Squad Has Coronavirus

On Sunday, the club had announced that five of the club's players and staff had tested positive for coronavirus, including defender Ezequiel Garay.

Major football leagues in Spain have all been suspended indefinitely to contain the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed over 6,000 lives across the world. In Spain, more than 300 people have lost their lives so far.

A Spanish football coach Francisco Garcia, who worked as Malaga-based club Atletico Portada Alta's youth team manager, died from coronavirus. He was 21.