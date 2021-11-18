Officials Suspended for 'Errors' in Argentina-Brazil World Cup Qualifier

The knock left Leeds United's Raphinha with a bloody wound in the mouth that required five stitches at halftime.



In a video released by CONMEBOL on Wednesday, Ostojich is heard telling Cunha that he considered the foul a "yellow-card offense." Despite the recommendation, Cunha opted not to caution Otamendi, nor did he award a free-kick against the Benfica center back, reports Xinhua.



"The performance of the chief referee, Andres Ismael Cunha Soca Vargas, and the [video assistant referee], Esteban Daniel Ostojich Vega ... was technically analyzed by [the referees' committee], which concluded that they committed serious and manifest errors in their duty," read a CONMEBOL statement.