Nothing Confirmed at This Stage: Man United on Playing East Bengal

India football fans excited at the prospect of watching English Premier League (EPL) giants Manchester United in action against East Bengal in a friendly in Kolkata may have to wait a little longer before a final decision is reached on the much-talked about encounter.

While East Bengal had earlier said it was more a case of managing the financial side as the EPL club had made their keenness known to play the game, Manchester United officials have made it clear that nothing is confirmed at this stage from their end.