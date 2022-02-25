No War: Ukraine's Ruslan Malinovskyi Sends a Message During Europa League Game

After Russia attacked neighbours Ukraine on Thursday, the sporting world came together with a variety of messages condemning the attacks. On Thursday night in the Europa League, Italian football team Atalanta’s Ukrainian midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi scored against Olympiakos and revealed a message 'No War in Ukraine' written under his shirt while celebrating the goal.

Atalanta eventually won the tie by a margin of 3-0 at the Karaiskakis Stadium. Malinovskyi was the star on the night for Atalanta as he scored a couple of goals to help his side progress to the next round.